Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

UKRAINE UPDATE: News from the Front Lines

Related Stories

17 03 '22
Love it 0

Help Save The Suffering Ukrainian People

Today our hearts hurt for Mother Ukraine whom we know very well. Click here to…

The Gathering Storm Where can we find Shelter
01 03 '22
Love it 0

The Gathering Storm

Where can we find Shelter? Click here to download full PDF version of this newsletter….

February 2022 Newsletter
01 02 '22
Love it 0

CANNIBALS Headhunters and No Devil Strings

“THE WORK GOES ON, AND THE DREAM WILL NEVER END.” Click here to download full…

03 01 '22
Love it 0

IT’S A NEW YEAR and… Why heaven is for Wounded Warriors

Jacob is a person many of us relate to. He was sincere but flawed. A…

02 12 '21
Love it 0

PILGRIM JOHN ON HIS ISLE OF PATMOS COGITATES ABOUT CHRISTMAS…

02 11 '21
Love it 0

Stories from the front lines

Our pastor who is associated with The Carter Report is suffering from two life-threatening infections,…

Prophecy Alert Oct 2021
04 10 '21
Love it 0

Prophecy Alert

As I write from Australia, I can hear the TV that Beverley is watching in…

13 09 '21
Love it 0

Christ at the Olympics

The Olympic Games are as secular as you can get. So it is a bit…

© 2021 THE CATER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 