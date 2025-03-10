Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

Gospel Triumphs in Russia

Related Stories
02 12 '24
Love it 0

HOPE FOR AMERICA… WE LOVE AMERICA… GOD BLESS AMERICA

18 09 '24
Love it 0

REPORT TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

01 07 '24
Love it 0

Why Putin won’t give up

The Carter Report July-August 2024 Newsletter in PDF version

01 05 '24
Love it 0

A Personal Letter From John Carter

Click here to Download The Carter Report May and June 2024 Newsletter in PDF Version

07 03 '24
Love it 0

WHAT SHALL WE TEACH OUR KIDS ABOUT SEX?

If you are a parent, grandparent, or college student, this is a must-read. Beverley Carter…

01 01 '24
Love it 0

LETTERS THAT MAKE ME WEEP

Why I have never been more optimistic A message from the heart Click here to…

01 11 '23
Love it 0

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE – Is Enough Enough? Is it time to Quit?

John Carter answers critics, POLITICS, RUSSIA, UKRAINE and the GOSPEL Click here to Download The…

01 09 '23
Love it 0

10 Minutes, and a Lifeline

Pastor in Ukraine Tells All. Click here to download The Carter Report September to October…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 