The Gathering Storm

February 2022 Newsletter
01 02 '22
CANNIBALS Headhunters and No Devil Strings

“THE WORK GOES ON, AND THE DREAM WILL NEVER END.” Click here to download full…

03 01 '22
IT’S A NEW YEAR and… Why heaven is for Wounded Warriors

Jacob is a person many of us relate to. He was sincere but flawed. A…

02 12 '21
PILGRIM JOHN ON HIS ISLE OF PATMOS COGITATES ABOUT CHRISTMAS…

02 11 '21
Stories from the front lines

Our pastor who is associated with The Carter Report is suffering from two life-threatening infections,…

Prophecy Alert Oct 2021
04 10 '21
Prophecy Alert

As I write from Australia, I can hear the TV that Beverley is watching in…

13 09 '21
Christ at the Olympics

The Olympic Games are as secular as you can get. So it is a bit…

How to save your kids and grandkids
10 08 '21
HOW TO SAVE YOUR KIDS AND GRANDKIDS

Climate change is not the greatest threat to our survival. Neither is Russia, China or…

12 07 '21
What Matters Most?

What matters most? How important is social action to bring about a better world?

