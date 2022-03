UKRAINE AND THE RUSSIAN INVASION

Dear friend,

I am not one to write emergency letters. But my heart is stirred and my spirit is aroused. Ukraine where I have preached in her great cities is now BEING DESTROYED by the Russian army of Putin who is hiding out in the Ural Mountains with his corrupt billionaire friends. I am not concerned with his generals who are pros. BUT I am concerned about Putin who is acting irrationally. HE EVEN LOOKS DIFFERENT. He has put his NUKES ON ALERT.

WE MUST DO ALL WE CAN TO BRING HELP TO THE SUFFERING UKRAINIAN PEOPLE. WE MUST HELP THE MOTHERS, CHILDREN, FAMILIES, AND ALL WHO ARE THE VICTIMS OF RUSSIAN BOMBS, GUNS, ROCKETS, AND TANKS.

WE STAND WITH THE BRAVE RUSSIAN PEOPLE WHO ARE PROTESTING PUTIN’S AGGRESSION. WE STAND WITH OUR BELOVED RUSSIAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS. WE STAND WITH BRAVE VOLODYMIR ZELENSKY PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE. WE STAND WITH THE RUSSIAN HERO ALEXI NATALNY ROTTING IN PUTIN’S PRISON.

We understand the Ukrainian people. The Carter Report team has conducted citywide Gospel campaigns in Ukraine’s biggest cities, including Kiev the capital. YOU OUR SUPPORTERS MADE THIS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU.

WE HAVE BEEN TO UKRAINE AND RUSSIA 49 TIMES. WE UNDERSTAND UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. OUR QUARREL IS NOT WITH THE RUSSIAN PEOPLE WHOM WE LOVE AND SUPPORT. OUR QUARREL IS WITH DICTATORS NEAR AND FAR.

NOW IS THE TIME TO GET HELP TO THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE.

ESPECIALLY OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN CHRIST. WE ARE IN CONTACT WITH UKRAINIAN LEADERS IN KIEV. OBSTACLES ARE ENORMOUS. WE DON’T HAVE AS I WRITE ALL THE ANSWERS. BUT WE ARE MOVING AHEAD.

WE AT THE CARTER REPORT ARE NOT PREPARED TO SIT IDLY BY. PLEASE SEND YOUR GENEROUS GIFT NOW FOR UKRAINE. FOR HURTING PROPLE. FOR CHRIST AND HIS GOSPEL. THIS IS HOW YOU CAN DO IT. Online through our website: www.cartereport.org. You can call:

805-532-0038, or write to: John Carter • The Carter Report • PO Box 1900 • Thousand Oaks, CA 91358 USA. In Australia write to: Harold Harker • The Carter Report • PO Box 861 • Terrigal, NSW 2260.

Who would have thought this would have happened? WE ARE ON THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.

Thank you, in the name of Jesus Christ,

John Carter