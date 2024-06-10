TRUMP FOUND GUILTY, BUT GAINS SUPPORT

Former President Trump has been found guilty in a New York courtroom. He is now a registered felon, but his support among Republicans has solidified and strengthened. The Republicans are the traditional defenders of Family Values and the Party of Conservative Christians. But POLITICS TRUMP RELIGION every time every day in America.

As America wanders farther from the God of the Pilgrim Fathers and embraces the profane gods of the heathen, she stands in mortal and moral peril. As Scripture says, she has gray hair but knows it not. Her clock is ticking, but who is listening? A great national revival of true Godliness is needed now more than ever.

— John Carter