CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS UNITE IN AMERICA

CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS UNITE IN AMERICA

THEIR GOAL: A NEW AMERICA WITH RELIGION

Pete Hegseth has been nominated by President Elect Trump for US Secretary of Defense. He is an American television FOX presenter, author, and former National Guard officer. He has become a religious zealot who advocates a new Christian Crusade and the remaking of America as a Christian theocracy. He has been married three times and is accused of multiple affairs. He seems an unlikely person to advocate Christian values, especially the teaching of Jesus on marital faithfulness.

But today, it appears to some that the GOP, the party of Lincoln and Reagan, has become the party of lawlessness and immorality. The party of Conservatism is apparently now prepared to condone almost any sin for the sake of power. This is not to suggest that the Democrats are morally better. They are currently led by a man who has no problem with pardoning his criminal son while lambasting the indecencies of his political rivals. These are sorry times for America and the world.

I remind you that we are not talking mere POLITICS but FULFILLING PROPHECY. We are in Revelation 13 territory. BIBLE PROPHECY TEACHES THAT CHURCH AND STATE WILL UNITE IN AMERICA. You may think this is a good thing. But Bible prophecy calls this act of pseudo Christianity THE IMAGE AND MARK OF THE BEAST.

It is time for good people to wake-up, speak up, and act up. NOT FOR PARTISAN POLITICS, BUT FOR JESUS, who taught us that true holiness is a matter of the heart and cannot be legislated. Not even by an American Theocracy that is the product of people like the so-called newly born-again Pete Hegseth.

— John Carter

