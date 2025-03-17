WHY ARE CHRISTIANS SO INVOLVED IN POLITICS?

Not all Christians believe God’s kingdom is advanced through political activity. Remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German pastor who opposed Hitler? 95% of German Christians shouted, “Seig Heil!” But some, like Bonhoeffer, stood for Christ. Down through history, millions of Christians have opposed dictators. Think of the Christians who were thrown to wild animals in the CIRCUS MAXIMUS by Nero.

Today, there is a swelling political and religious movement to achieve national greatness. While claiming to be a mouthpiece for God, the new Religious Right is actually a repudiation of the teachings of Jesus, who is conveniently used to give legitimacy to their illegitimate actions. The core of this movement is right-wing Catholicism and Protestantism. The new Religious Right represents a threat to the great principles of decency, benevolence, and liberty on which the American Republic was founded.

Why are Christians so easily deceived? I suggest the following:

Most Christians are Christians in name only. The majority of the faithful have never read a Bible. This is the era of the great dumbing down.

Most professing Christians are attracted to charismatic leaders who promise them heaven on earth and a mansion in Glory, usually by means of the Rapture, which is another myth.

Most right-wing Christians are anti-science, as well as being ignorant of history. Ask them to tell you how a theocracy would benefit America. Ask them about Constantine, the Roman emperor who prepared the world for the Inquisition and the Dark Ages.

Most Christians are easily deceived by television manipulators who promise the moon while giving a bit of moldy cheese wrapped up in a bag of lies.

What shall we do?

I suggest we try reading, for starters, the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew Chapters 5-7. This describes genuine Christianity. Americans may also want to look again at the First Amendment. Reading and thinking are hard. Ignorant people are easily deceived. Truth is so much more important than propaganda. So said Bonhoeffer.

— John Carter