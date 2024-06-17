Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

RUSSIAN WARSHIPS VISIT CUBA

On Wednesday 12 June, three Russian warships visited Cuba. The nuclear submarine KAZAN is expected to follow them. President Putin said he is warning America that he is capable of responding to Washington’s approval of Ukraine’s use of missiles to strike inside Russia. He has also indicated that Cuba will be able to strike targets inside America with weapons supplied by Russia.

Those of us who lived through the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 will see a parallel development of the most serious consequences. During the 1962 crisis, America and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear war, only averted through the negotiation skills of John Kennedy who restrained the US generals from going to war. Khrushchev was also held in check by the Soviet leadership. Today, Putin has no one with sufficient authority to challenge or restrain him. We have entered new and dangerous territory.

Those of us who believe the prophecies of the Bible believe we are now living during the last days of the Last Days. The prophetic clock is ticking. But who in Moscow and Washington is listening?

— John Carter

