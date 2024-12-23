Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

JESUS WAS NOT BORN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Back

JESUS WAS NOT BORN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

DOES IT MATTER?

Most of us were brought up on Christmas trees and gifts to gladden the heart. When I was growing up in Australia that was still suffering the results of the Second World War, I anxiously waited to see what Santa brought me. On one occasion I received a railway engine that my Dad had laboriously crafted from a block of wood at his workplace. Apparently it was not to my liking, and I, ungrateful little brat that I was, registered my displeasure and disappointment. But all in all, Christmas Day was a lot of fun with special food and even ice cream. We all loudly sang Christmas carols and remembered how Jesus was born in Bethlehem on December 25.

I later found out He was not born on Christmas Day. That day was actually an old Pagan feast. For a while, I piously refused to acknowledge Christmas Day, but thankfully the years have mellowed this old stubborn pilgrim. The real truth that defies debate is that the Son of God was born. The Bible doesn’t tell us when, because the date doesn’t matter. What matters is that He was born as a human being, which makes the rest of us humans pretty special. God became a human in the person of Jesus. Humans must be important because God became one. This tells me God must love us lots, and that no one is of no consequence.

You are special to God. Jesus came to save us from this mess that sin created. He has a plan to lift us heavenward one day. The future is glorious. That momentous event we call the Nativity is worth celebrating. His birth changed everything. Let’s celebrate it every day, including December 25.

— John Carter

Related Stories

16 12 '24
Love it 0

CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS UNITE IN AMERICA

THEIR GOAL: A NEW AMERICA WITH RELIGION Pete Hegseth has been nominated by President Elect…

09 12 '24
Love it 0

BILLIONS THINK THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS

Many Christians think we are the Last Generation. Muslims believe we are entering the Last…

02 12 '24
Love it 0

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT?

A PROPHETIC INSIGHT: Wars in and around Jerusalem will intensify. See Dan. 9:26; Lk. 21:24….

25 11 '24
Love it 0

USA FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP APPOINTS NEW LEADERS PRESIDENT PUTIN THREATENS NUCLEAR RETALIATION The world is facing…

18 11 '24
Love it 0

THE CHRISTIAN AND THE STATE THE IDEA OF A CHRISTIAN NATION

It’s not new—this idea of a Christian nation. Christian zealots have long prayed that the…

11 11 '24
Love it 0

YOU HIT ME, I HIT YOU; HURT US, WE HURT YOU

says NETANYAHU The Prime Minister of the Jewish state of Israel reiterated Israel’s policy of…

04 11 '24
Love it 0

AMERICA DECIDES

THE WORLD WATCHES Seventh-day Adventists teach that America will eventually become a THEOCRACY. Basing their…

28 10 '24
Love it 0

THE WORLD HOLDS ITS BREATH

—WILL IT BE DONALD OR KAMALA? When America catches a cold, the world gets pneumonia….

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 