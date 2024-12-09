BILLIONS THINK THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS

Many Christians think we are the Last Generation. Muslims believe we are entering the Last Days. The scientists who publish the Doomsday Clock think it is 90 seconds to midnight. The Greenies preach that the planet is endangered and time is running out. How do Bible prophets describe the Last Days? To set the record straight, the Last Days started when Jesus the Messiah came. Read Hebrews 1:1,2. But we are now in the last days of the Last Days.

Bible prophecies tell us:

The nations will be angry and will destroy the Earth. See Revelation 11:18.

People will love themselves, money, and power. They will be liars, sex perverts, brutal, self-absorbed, treacherous, and all the while they will pretend to follow God. See 2 Timothy 3:1-5.

Religious intolerance will precede persecution of genuine Believers. See Revelation 13:11-17. America will repudiate her Constitution.

Fallen Angels will deceive billions and finally counterfeit the Second Coming of Christ. See Revelation 9; 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12.

The true Gospel of Jesus will warn the doomed planet in one last mighty attempt to rescue the passengers on the Titanic. Church hierarchies will fall apart. Preachers like Elijah will shake up the deceived masses. Millions will take their stand for Christ. See Matthew 24:14, Revelation 14:6-20.

What do you think? What time is it?

— John Carter