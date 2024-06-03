Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO

Back

MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO

MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO

At least 138 Howler monkeys have collapsed and died from heat exhaustion since May 16 in the Gulf State of Tabasco, Mexico. One-third of Mexico has been experiencing temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The extreme heat has had a devastating effect on the primates, who usually enjoy the balmy climate of tree life.

“They were falling from the trees like apples,” said wildlife biologist Ponzo of Biodiversity Conservation of the Usumacinta Group. At least nine cities in Mexico have set heat records since the beginning of May. High heat, drought, forest fires, and logging have deprived the monkeys of water, shade, and fruit. Global warming is now a fact of life.

Students of Biblical prophecies believe that we are now living during the last days of the Last Days. Great events are soon to take place, and the final movements will be rapid. Planet Earth cannot be saved, but the good news is that a new, beautiful, sin-free world is coming, prepared for the “Ransomed of the Lord.”

— John Carter

Related Stories

27 05 '24
Love it 0

FOX NEWS CALLS PEACEFUL PROTESTS ANTISEMITISM

FOX NEWS CALLS PEACEFUL PROTESTS ANTISEMITISM Fox News, which is run by the powerful Australian…

20 05 '24
Love it 0

ECONOMIST WARNS ABOUT COMING FINANCIAL MELTDOWN

ECONOMIST WARNS ABOUT COMING FINANCIAL MELTDOWN The highly respected and influential Economist magazine has just…

13 05 '24
Love it 0

EUROPE IS IN MORTAL DANGER

EUROPE IS IN MORTAL DANGER Emmanuel Macron, president of France, during an interview with the…

06 05 '24
Love it 0

LUCKY COUNTRY NOT SO LUCKY

LUCKY COUNTRY NOT SO LUCKY Australia was christened the “Lucky Country” by Time magazine a…

30 04 '24
Love it 0

DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL GROW ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES

DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL GROW ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES All eyes on Israel Anti-Semitism is wrong. Many…

22 04 '24
Love it 0

DERANGED MAN GOES ON RAMPAGE IN SYDNEY

DERANGED MAN GOES ON RAMPAGE IN SYDNEY A forty-year-old man suffering from mental illness murdered…

15 04 '24
Love it 0

POPE SAYS TRANSGENDER OPERATIONS ARE VIOLATION OF GOD’S LAW

POPE SAYS TRANSGENDER OPERATIONS ARE VIOLATION OF GOD’S LAW Jesuit Pope Francis, who sometimes appears…

02 04 '24
Love it 0

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM Trump says Israel made a “very big…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 