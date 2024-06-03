MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO

At least 138 Howler monkeys have collapsed and died from heat exhaustion since May 16 in the Gulf State of Tabasco, Mexico. One-third of Mexico has been experiencing temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The extreme heat has had a devastating effect on the primates, who usually enjoy the balmy climate of tree life.

“They were falling from the trees like apples,” said wildlife biologist Ponzo of Biodiversity Conservation of the Usumacinta Group. At least nine cities in Mexico have set heat records since the beginning of May. High heat, drought, forest fires, and logging have deprived the monkeys of water, shade, and fruit. Global warming is now a fact of life.

Students of Biblical prophecies believe that we are now living during the last days of the Last Days. Great events are soon to take place, and the final movements will be rapid. Planet Earth cannot be saved, but the good news is that a new, beautiful, sin-free world is coming, prepared for the “Ransomed of the Lord.”

— John Carter