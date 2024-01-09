TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA

Will Hamas be Eradicated by the IDF?

Hundreds of miles of tunnels have been built beneath the crowded streets of Gaza. Hamas an extreme Muslim terrorist organization that is dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish state is responsible for this sophisticated piece of engineering. Some tunnels are large enough for jeeps to travel the roadways a hundred feet beneath the surface. Recent reports reveal there is actually a city beneath the city of Gaza, with command centers, schools, and hospitals. This underground fortress of evil supports Islamic fighters who can swarm out like angry wasps to kill and destroy, a little like the demons of the eighth chapter of Revelation.

Will Hamas be destroyed and eradicated? It’s very difficult to destroy an idea. And Hamas is based on a very bad idea. It is based on hate and a perceived sense of outrageous injustice. Hamas is a religious organization, fanatics with a divine mandate to destroy the Jews. Their twisted mentality is an ideology. They are totally self-righteous. They are deluded dangerous fanatics.

Extremism is never good, whether it be Muslim, Hindu, Atheist, Christian, or Jewish. There is plenty of blame to go around. Extremists on a mission for God are everywhere and are a curse to the world. They are particularly active in the ancient lands of the Bible.

There is probably not much you and I can do to bring peace to those troubled lands that 2,000 years ago rejected the Prince of Peace and are now paying the price. But we can, each in our own quiet way, work to bring peace to our street and to our own little neck of the woods.

Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.

“For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

— Isa. 9:6 NKJV

— John Carter