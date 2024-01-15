Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

DEFYING THE ODDS

Back

DEFYING THE ODDS

Defying the Odds

America Still Number One

The American economy is still surging ahead in spite of Doomsday criers from Left and Right. So says the independent and influential Economist magazine.

Very recently it was conventional wisdom to predict that China would leave the US in the dust. After all China was already 75% of the American economy and closing fast. It was really only a matter of time, and the future was with the Communists. But more recent reports indicate that the land of the Giant Panda is falling behind, back to 66% and struggling to keep up the propaganda. To add to China’s woes there is a deep malaise among China’s youth who have sky high unemployment rates. They don’t respond all that well to exhortations from their noble leader to be good Communists and suck it up. China never fully recovered from its disastrous handing of Covid which was a Chinese virus with “Made in China” stamped all over it.

Taiwan remains a thorn in the flesh, and China has plans to reabsorb the stubborn democracy back into the fold. But that will take the Mother of Battles and glum news from the economic front may give the Peking Man pause. Bible scholars, at least a few of them, believe America will remain the dominant power. They may well be right.

— John Carter

Related Stories
09 01 '24
Love it 0

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA Will Hamas be Eradicated by the IDF? Hundreds of miles of…

01 01 '24
Love it 0

AMERICAN PROPHET PREDICTS AMERICAN DICTATOR

AMERICAN PROPHET PREDICTS AMERICAN DICTATOR Will He Be a Republican or Democrat? A church that…

26 12 '23
Love it 0

“Genocide Joe,” Gets Swift Reaction from the White House Hate Speech Proliferates

Far Left activists have been shouting, “Genocide Joe,” as they attack President Joe Biden’s support…

19 12 '23
Love it 0

WHAT IS ANTI-SEMITISM?

WHAT IS ANTI-SEMITISM? Getting our Facts Straight Anti-Semitism is evil. Hating Jews because they are…

11 12 '23
Love it 0

TAYLOR SWIFT PERSON OF THE YEAR

TAYLOR SWIFT PERSON OF THE YEAR Why Entertainers are so Important Taylor Swift is the…

04 12 '23
Love it 0

ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96

ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96 Married to Jimmy for 77 years Rosalynn Smith married US…

27 11 '23
Love it 0

MILLIONS AROUND THE WORLD DEMONSTRATE IN FAVOR OF ISRAEL AND PALESTINIANS. LET THEM SHOUT! BUT NO HATE SPEECH PLEASE.

MILLIONS AROUND THE WORLD DEMONSTRATE IN FAVOR OF ISRAEL AND PALESTINIANS. LET THEM SHOUT! BUT…

20 11 '23
Love it 0

NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES SUPPORT

Netanyahu encourages support from American Evangelicals The Prime Minister of Israel is supported by the…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 