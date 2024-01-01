Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

AMERICAN PROPHET PREDICTS AMERICAN DICTATOR

Will He Be a Republican or Democrat?

A church that built one of the biggest educational systems in the world as well as one of America’s biggest health care networks also produced a prophet. That lady who became the most prolific female writer of modern times also claimed to foretell the future of the United States. Her name was Ellen White and she was a loyal daughter of the American Revolution. She was born in 1827 and died in 1915.

This co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church predicted that American would repudiate her sacred Constitution and set up a dictatorship that reflected an unholy union of Church and State. She predicted that Protestants and Catholics in America would join together with the US government and enforce intolerant religious laws. Claiming God as her source of insight and revelation White claimed that the United States would become the Second Beast of Revelation 13, speaking and acting as a Dragon. Her words were immortalized in her famous and widely read, “THE GREAT CONTROVERSY,” a book that is promoted today by the Adventist Church.

With the involvement of Christians in US politics, and the candidacy of iconoclast Republican Donald Trump for the presidency of the United States, some think that Ellen White may have had an inspired insight. The emergence of the Liberal Left under the Democrats, namely Obama, Clinton, and Biden, has eroded traditional American values, and prepared the way for a battle between the Christians and the so-called Democrats. A dictatorship just may be on the horizon.

Ellen White may have got it right.

— John Carter

