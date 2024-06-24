Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

GREAT GOSPEL ADVANCE IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Back

GREAT GOSPEL ADVANCE IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

300,000 citizens of the island nation north of Australia have just received baptism and subsequent membership in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The 1000 village and town campaigns across PNG were spearheaded by several hundred Australian pastors who joined forces with local indigenous Adventist leaders. Papua New Guinea is a Third World country that only recently emerged from the primitive practices of Heathenism. Devil worship and cannibalism were once part of daily life. Adventist missionaries (mainly Australians) visited what then was a remote and hostile frontier where conditions were primitive and often savage. Representatives from other churches also came to spread the Gospel message. PNG has emerged as a new democratic nation, and the spread of Christianity has been remarkable. Great changes for the good have been seen in the lives of the people.

Australia, Britain, America, and other First World countries that once were bastions of the Christian Faith continue their downward march into secularism with resulting social problems. But there are signs that the tide is turning. Christianity is irrepressible, and the PNG miracle may soon be repeated worldwide.

— John Carter

Related Stories
17 06 '24
Love it 0

RUSSIAN WARSHIPS VISIT CUBA

RUSSIAN WARSHIPS VISIT CUBA On Wednesday 12 June, three Russian warships visited Cuba. The nuclear…

10 06 '24
Love it 0

TRUMP FOUND GUILTY, BUT GAINS SUPPORT

TRUMP FOUND GUILTY, BUT GAINS SUPPORT Former President Trump has been found guilty in a…

03 06 '24
Love it 0

MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO

MONKEYS FALLING FROM TREES IN MEXICO At least 138 Howler monkeys have collapsed and died…

27 05 '24
Love it 0

FOX NEWS CALLS PEACEFUL PROTESTS ANTISEMITISM

FOX NEWS CALLS PEACEFUL PROTESTS ANTISEMITISM Fox News, which is run by the powerful Australian…

20 05 '24
Love it 0

ECONOMIST WARNS ABOUT COMING FINANCIAL MELTDOWN

ECONOMIST WARNS ABOUT COMING FINANCIAL MELTDOWN The highly respected and influential Economist magazine has just…

13 05 '24
Love it 0

EUROPE IS IN MORTAL DANGER

EUROPE IS IN MORTAL DANGER Emmanuel Macron, president of France, during an interview with the…

06 05 '24
Love it 0

LUCKY COUNTRY NOT SO LUCKY

LUCKY COUNTRY NOT SO LUCKY Australia was christened the “Lucky Country” by Time magazine a…

30 04 '24
Love it 0

DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL GROW ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES

DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL GROW ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES All eyes on Israel Anti-Semitism is wrong. Many…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 