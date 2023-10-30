ISRAEL VERSUS HAMAS

4,000-Year-Old Struggle Erupts – Again

Around the world Jews and Muslims have taken to the streets to express support for their side in the ongoing conflict. Palestinian supporters outside the Sydney Opera House chanted, “Gas the Jews. ” Outrageous behavior. Few observers know that this protracted struggle started 4,000 years ago. Abraham’s wife Sarah resented Hagar the woman she had given to Abraham to produce a son and heir, something she had failed to do. God had promised Abraham that he would inherit the Land of Palestine. This would happen through his descendants. Hagar gave birth to Ishmael father of the Arabs and for a while he was number one son. Later on Sarah produced Isaac, father of the Israelites. And that’s when things turned nasty.

Sarah kicked Hagar and Ismael out of Abraham’s home, leaving them to perish in the wilderness. But survive they did, and their descendants are now fighting for their share of the pie. But Isaac’s descendants are back in the Promised Land and they have the upper hand, including nuclear weapons.

The crucifixion of the Jewish Messiah by the Jewish hierarchy changed everything. The covenant between God and the Jews was over. But Israel still has a right to exist and defend herself. She has a right to a homeland. But so do the Palestinians. And that’s where things get messy.

Read the story of Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Hagar, and Ishmael in Genesis. Read also of the Prince of Peace who alone can bring hope and justice to the warring brothers. Read about it in Isaiah 9:6.

— John Carter