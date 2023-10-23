Gaza, Hamas, Israel, and a Forgotten Book

As the war against Islamic terrorism enters a new phase in Israel and Gaza, world leaders warn against a conflagration that could quickly spread out of control. Old alliances are being tested. China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran like sharks are tasting blood in the water. Already it is apparent that Ukraine has been put on the back burner. One can only imagine the jubilation in the Kremlin.

Israel thought she had an alliance with Saudi Arabia, only to discover that the Saudis are now cozying up to their arch enemy Iran. Overnight the vicious attacks by Hamas terrorists have changed the world. The Bible in Genesis describes the start of the conflict between Jews and Arabs. It is discovered in the story of Sarah and Isaac, Hagar and Ishmael, and their offspring – the Jews and the Arabs. Read it and be amazed. The Bible told the story 4,000 years ago.

This same ancient book predicted events now occurring. Bible prophets foresaw our day. They predicted international unrest, world wars, insane acts of cruelty, horrendous weapons, and the “treading down of Jerusalem.” These same Jewish prophets also predicted and described the personal glorious return of the Jewish Jesus for the deliverance of His people. While events in the Middle East are bad news, the return of the King is the best news you and I will ever hear.

— John Carter