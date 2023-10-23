Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

Gaza, Hamas, Israel, and a Forgotten Book

Back

Gaza, Hamas, Israel, and a Forgotten Book

Gaza, Hamas, Israel, and a Forgotten Book

As the war against Islamic terrorism enters a new phase in Israel and Gaza, world leaders warn against a conflagration that could quickly spread out of control. Old alliances are being tested. China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran like sharks are tasting blood in the water. Already it is apparent that Ukraine has been put on the back burner. One can only imagine the jubilation in the Kremlin.

Israel thought she had an alliance with Saudi Arabia, only to discover that the Saudis are now cozying up to their arch enemy Iran. Overnight the vicious attacks by Hamas terrorists have changed the world. The Bible in Genesis describes the start of the conflict between Jews and Arabs. It is discovered in the story of Sarah and Isaac, Hagar and Ishmael, and their offspring – the Jews and the Arabs. Read it and be amazed. The Bible told the story 4,000 years ago.

This same ancient book predicted events now occurring. Bible prophets foresaw our day. They predicted international unrest, world wars, insane acts of cruelty, horrendous weapons, and the “treading down of Jerusalem.” These same Jewish prophets also predicted and described the personal glorious return of the Jewish Jesus for the deliverance of His people. While events in the Middle East are bad news, the return of the King is the best news you and I will ever hear.

— John Carter

Related Stories
30 10 '23
Love it 0

ISRAEL VERSUS HAMAS

4,000-Year-Old Struggle Erupts – Again Around the world Jews and Muslims have taken to the…

16 10 '23
Love it 0

HAMAS INVADES ISRAEL – MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE

HAMAS INVADES ISRAEL – MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE Thousands Dead and Injured To date the very…

09 10 '23
Love it 0

I HEARD DEAD PEOPLE

From the National Geographic, September 23, 2023 A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a new movie…

02 10 '23
Love it 0

INDIGENOUS WOMAN SLAMS YES VOTE IN AUSTRALIA

Jacinta Price Confounds the Critics as the Nation is Divided. Jacinta Price is an Aboriginal…

25 09 '23
Love it 0

AI IS WORKING FOR US – AND OUR ENEMIES

Artificial Intelligence Has Amazing Potential – For Good and Evil Al (Artificial Intelligence) just made…

Behind the News - Article 3
18 09 '23
Love it 0

AUSTRALIA VOTES TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION

Getting Rid of Racism, Domestic Violence, and Poverty On October 14, 2023, Australians will vote…

Behind the News - Article 3
12 09 '23
Love it 0

UKRAINE MEETS GROWING RESISTANCE

Putin Doesn’t Forgive or Forget Russians have long memories. They remember Napoleon’s invasion of their…

Behind the news - Article 2 - Lucky Country not so lucky
08 09 '23
Love it 0

Lucky Country Not So Lucky

Frightened People March to Parliament House. Hundreds of concerned citizens marched to Queensland’s Parliament House…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 