Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

I HEARD DEAD PEOPLE

Back

I HEARD DEAD PEOPLE

From the National Geographic, September 23, 2023

A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a new movie that is based on a novel by Agatha Christie It tells the story of how Spiritualism swept Europe during the Nineteenth Century and involved such people as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle inventor of Sherlock Homes.

Spiritualism also impacted North America especially the New England area. It claimed to put people in contact with their dead loved ones and supernatural forces. It has made a big comeback. Witness the TV Programs and novels like the Harry Potter series that major on encounters with the Occult. A whole new industry has been generated from the UFO phenomenon where aliens from other worlds visit Planet Earth. Many are confident they have had a CLOSE ENCOUNTER and that there exists a Government conspiracy to cover up extraterrestrial activity.

Bible prophecy teaches there will be a worldwide revival of Spiritualism in the Last Days before the return of Christ. Revelation describes a worldwide take over by demonic powers that will deceive billions. Paul predicted that the coming of Christ would be counterfeited, and that multitudes would be hypnotised by miracles, signs, and lying wonders.

We have arrived, and someone is knocking.

— John Carter

Related Stories
16 10 '23
Love it 0

HAMAS INVADES ISRAEL – MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE

HAMAS INVADES ISRAEL – MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE Thousands Dead and Injured To date the very…

02 10 '23
Love it 0

INDIGENOUS WOMAN SLAMS YES VOTE IN AUSTRALIA

Jacinta Price Confounds the Critics as the Nation is Divided. Jacinta Price is an Aboriginal…

25 09 '23
Love it 0

AI IS WORKING FOR US – AND OUR ENEMIES

Artificial Intelligence Has Amazing Potential – For Good and Evil Al (Artificial Intelligence) just made…

Behind the News - Article 3
18 09 '23
Love it 0

AUSTRALIA VOTES TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION

Getting Rid of Racism, Domestic Violence, and Poverty On October 14, 2023, Australians will vote…

Behind the News - Article 3
12 09 '23
Love it 0

UKRAINE MEETS GROWING RESISTANCE

Putin Doesn’t Forgive or Forget Russians have long memories. They remember Napoleon’s invasion of their…

Behind the news - Article 2 - Lucky Country not so lucky
08 09 '23
Love it 0

Lucky Country Not So Lucky

Frightened People March to Parliament House. Hundreds of concerned citizens marched to Queensland’s Parliament House…

In spite of the prophets of pessimism, the U.S. economy is still the best in the world. And getting better. The Economist magazine predicts a growth rate of 6% for the Third Quarter.
04 09 '23
Love it 0

Still The Best

In spite of the prophets of pessimism, the U.S. economy is still the best in…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 