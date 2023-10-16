HAMAS INVADES ISRAEL – MASSIVE INTELLIGENCE FAILURE

Thousands Dead and Injured

To date the very recent attack by Hamas from Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, and 900 Palestinians in Gaza with thousands more injured. The bodies of 1,000 terrorists have been discovered outside the Gaza wall. A hundred Israelis have been taken as hostages to Gaza, including a number of American citizens. The invasion by hundreds of Hamas terrorists by land, sea, and air took Israel and her allies by surprise. It represents the greatest security failure in the history of Israel. America, Australia, Great Britain and other Western nations have expressed their unyielding solidarity with the Jewish State. The barbaric treatment of Israeli citizens by Hamas terrorists has shocked and horrified the civilized world.

Students of the prophecies of the Bible are aware that Daniel the Jewish Prime Minister of Babylon 2,500 years ago foretold an escalating “Time of Trouble” declaring, “Wars shall continue unto the end.” Jesus, the Jewish Messiah, added, “Jerusalem shall be trodden down by the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled.”

Christians, Jews, and Muslims worship one God and share a common heritage. They believe they are the children of Abraham. People of all faiths are praying that justice and peace will prevail and that the horrors of war will cease. We are reminded of the words of Scripture, “PRAY FOR THE PEACE OF JERUSALEM.” No Christian can ever cherish anti-Jewish sentiment. Jesus our Lord was a Jew, the Bible is a Jewish book, and all the prophets and apostles were Jewish.

We recognize that peace on Earth will only come when Jesus the Prince of Peace returns as King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

“EVEN SO COME LORD JESUS.”

— John Carter