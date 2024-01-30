Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

Hamas and the Rapture

Back

Hamas and the Rapture

HAMAS AND THE RAPTURE

Prime Minister Netanyahu has the enthusiastic support of America’s Evangelicals lead by Donald Trump. The Evangelicals believe that Israel is the ‘Chosen’ of God and is fulfilling Biblical end time prophecies. The Rapture, an idea that is not taught in the Bible, is seen as the grand climax to all Evangelical hopes with the Faithful being whisked away to Heaven. Donald Trump is the God anointed champion of Christian values against the evil plots of Democrats and God hating Liberals. So tens of millions of Americans believe.

BUT, Netanyahu is no believer in Jesus, nor are his Israeli supporters who see Jesus as an impostor, and false Messiah. None of this troubles the Evangelicals the majority of whom have never opened a Bible, except perhaps to retrieve a lost photo of Aunt Mary.

Hamas is a dangerous terrorist organization. Many students of the prophecies of the Bible believe that Hamas is a general part of the prophetic scenario. They understand the End Times will be full of violence that will climax in the personal return of Jesus, but without all the nonsense that goes with Rapture theology.

Christians would do better if they did not confuse their politics with Jesus and the Bible. The Bible is about our salvation, not the Democrats or Republicans. Christianity is about telling the truth and living a godly life.

— John Carter

Related Stories
22 01 '24
Love it 0

Climate change down under

CLIMATE CHANGE DOWN UNDER WILL AL GORE LEND A HELPING HAND? Of course we mean…

15 01 '24
Love it 0

DEFYING THE ODDS

Defying the Odds America Still Number One The American economy is still surging ahead in…

09 01 '24
Love it 0

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA Will Hamas be Eradicated by the IDF? Hundreds of miles of…

01 01 '24
Love it 0

AMERICAN PROPHET PREDICTS AMERICAN DICTATOR

AMERICAN PROPHET PREDICTS AMERICAN DICTATOR Will He Be a Republican or Democrat? A church that…

26 12 '23
Love it 0

“Genocide Joe,” Gets Swift Reaction from the White House Hate Speech Proliferates

Far Left activists have been shouting, “Genocide Joe,” as they attack President Joe Biden’s support…

19 12 '23
Love it 0

WHAT IS ANTI-SEMITISM?

WHAT IS ANTI-SEMITISM? Getting our Facts Straight Anti-Semitism is evil. Hating Jews because they are…

11 12 '23
Love it 0

TAYLOR SWIFT PERSON OF THE YEAR

TAYLOR SWIFT PERSON OF THE YEAR Why Entertainers are so Important Taylor Swift is the…

04 12 '23
Love it 0

ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96

ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96 Married to Jimmy for 77 years Rosalynn Smith married US…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 