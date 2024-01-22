CLIMATE CHANGE DOWN UNDER

WILL AL GORE LEND A HELPING HAND?

Of course we mean Australia that is reeling with floods, fires, and droughts. Three months ago, the BOM (Bureau of Meteorology) predicted a summer of drought so severe that concerned farmers hurried away to sell their sheep and cattle. Now they are seething. Or swimming.

Australia, except for West Australia, has been deluged for weeks with record breaking rain. Some places have received twenty inches in one day. In sleepy North Queensland a meandering brook now rivals Niagara says an enthusiastic reporter.

Al Gore a few years back also predicted that Australia would burn up. He almost got it right. Two years ago (or was it three?) the Australian eucalyptus forests parched by a severe drought caught fire. Some escaping residents found refuge in the ocean where they were rescued by the navy.

Even Climate Change Deniers are perplexed. It’s had to pretend nothing is changing when your house is either burning or sailing down the river.

It is undeniable that since the Industrial Revolution the temperature of the planet has increased by one degree Celsius. And it is steadily increasing. It is also undeniable that everything in Nature is fine-tuned, and a little bit too much or a little bit too little can jeopardize life as we know it. Scientists call this the Anthropic Principle. My mother called it “upsetting the apple cart.” It is not in doubt. What is in doubt is what we will do about it.

Some readers of the Bible prophecies believe these are The End Times. Things that are happening around the protesting planet do seem very much like the predictions of Jesus and other Bible prophets.

— John Carter