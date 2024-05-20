ECONOMIST WARNS ABOUT COMING FINANCIAL MELTDOWN

The highly respected and influential Economist magazine has just issued a dire warning to America and the world. The editors declare that America’s debt is unsustainable and will have global consequences. The debt load is now $36,000,000,000,000.00 and zooming skyward. Just in the past year, the Biden administration has increased the deficit by two trillion. Amazingly, the impending financial meltdown that will collapse the world’s economies is ignored by Congress and the Senate. The vast majority of Americans are unperturbed, and America’s friends and foes are blissfully catatonic.

A financial collapse of the financial system accompanied by a massive devaluation of the mighty dollar, such as happened in Germany after the First World War, will bring about seismic social changes. We can expect revolutions, the collapse of democracy, the emergence of a world dictator, famine, armed marauding gangs (especially in America, where people are armed to the teeth), and the imposition of laws that abolish freedom of speech and the practice of Faith.

It sounds strangely like the end times as described by Jesus in Matthew 24 and the world that Paul predicted in 2 Thessalonians 2. It’s time to be aware and prepare. The clock is ticking at the US Treasury.

— John Carter