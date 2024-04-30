DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL GROW ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES

All eyes on Israel

Anti-Semitism is wrong. Many have forgotten that Jesus was a Jew, along with Mary, the Disciples, the Apostle Paul, and the vast majority of the first Christians. The Bible teaches that hate is sinful. So also are acts of prejudice and malice directed towards the members of the Jewish community. And the Muslim community.

Jesus commanded us to love our enemies. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have the right to voice their opinions, but they do not have the right to stir up hatred against the Jewish people. One hideous problem that has roused the ire of many American university students, including some Jewish students, is the apparent indiscriminate bombing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Currently, more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli onslaught against the terrorist group Hamas, who murdered more than 1200 defenseless Israeli citizens. Hamas committed a savage and evil attack against unarmed Jewish people for the “sin” of being Jewish. Netanyahu has responded in kind, killing defenseless men, women, and children for the sin of being residents of Gaza.

When will the bloody madness end? No wonder students are saying enough is enough. The bloody madness will only end when Jews and Palestinians acknowledge that peace cannot come while the greatest Jew of all time is ignored and rejected. Jesus the Jew is the Prince of Peace, and without Him there will be no peace. Is anyone listening?

— John Carter