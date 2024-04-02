BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

Trump says Israel made a “very big mistake.” Speaking to Israel Hayom, former President Donald Trump defended Israel’s right to defend herself. He also expressed his concern that TV images of Israeli bombs falling on innocent Gazans, seen nightly by millions, had contributed to antisemitism in America and elsewhere. He told Hayom that Israel had made a “very big mistake“ in showing these horrific pictures that depicted Israel as a powerful Jewish state showing no mercy to defenseless civilians. The war started when Islamic extremists from Gaza invaded Israel and murdered more than 1,200 Israeli citizens. To date, 32,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli armed forces, with another 72,000 injured.

The prophet Daniel in Babylon 2,500 years ago predicted the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD. He also predicted that his Jewish nation would reject and murder their Jewish Messiah. As a consequence of Israel’s rejection of Christ, Daniel also wrote in Daniel chapter 9 that war would continue in the “Holy Land” until the end of human history. “War will continue unto the end, and desolations have been decreed…” Daniel 9:26. History records that there has been no peace in Israel since they rejected the Prince of Peace. Peace resolutions may be voted on and passed by the United Nations. But there will be no peace without the Prince of Peace, and Netanyahu and his people running Israel are firmly convinced that Jesus the Jew was and is an impostor.

— John Carter