BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

POPE SAYS TRANSGENDER OPERATIONS ARE VIOLATION OF GOD’S LAW

Jesuit Pope Francis, who sometimes appears to speak out of both sides of his mouth at the same time, has approved a Papal document that hits out at sex change operations. The official pronouncement that was released on Monday, April 8, 2024, is called “Infinite Dignity.” It was in the Papal Works for five years and declares that God created man and woman as biologically different beings, and people should not try to alter that original plan. To do so would be to “make oneself God.”

The new Papal pronouncement seems to add to Papal uncertainty and dithering. One casualty of the Pope’s apparent ambivalence and prevarication is Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was fired by Francis for saying marriage was between a man and a woman and declaring it was morally wrong for persons to change their gender. Now the Jesuit Pope seems to agree and has declared that sex changes are taboo. What must Strickland now be thinking?

LGBTQ+ groups are now up in arms. One lesson they may learn from all this is NEVER TRUST A JESUIT. People everywhere might consider a more reliable source of Truth. Try Jesus, who said, “In the beginning, God made them male and female.”

— John Carter