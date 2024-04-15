Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

Back

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

POPE SAYS TRANSGENDER OPERATIONS ARE VIOLATION OF GOD’S LAW

Jesuit Pope Francis, who sometimes appears to speak out of both sides of his mouth at the same time, has approved a Papal document that hits out at sex change operations. The official pronouncement that was released on Monday, April 8, 2024, is called “Infinite Dignity.” It was in the Papal Works for five years and declares that God created man and woman as biologically different beings, and people should not try to alter that original plan. To do so would be to “make oneself God.”

The new Papal pronouncement seems to add to Papal uncertainty and dithering. One casualty of the Pope’s apparent ambivalence and prevarication is Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was fired by Francis for saying marriage was between a man and a woman and declaring it was morally wrong for persons to change their gender. Now the Jesuit Pope seems to agree and has declared that sex changes are taboo. What must Strickland now be thinking?

LGBTQ+ groups are now up in arms. One lesson they may learn from all this is NEVER TRUST A JESUIT. People everywhere might consider a more reliable source of Truth. Try Jesus, who said, “In the beginning, God made them male and female.”

— John Carter

Related Stories

02 04 '24
Love it 0

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM

BIBLE PROPHECY PREDICTS FATE OF ISRAEL AND JERUSALEM Trump says Israel made a “very big…

25 03 '24
Love it 0

WHY DO EVANGELICALS SUPPORT TRUMP?

WHY DO EVANGELICALS SUPPORT TRUMP? Mr. Trump resonates with “born-again“ Christians in America (and elsewhere)…

18 03 '24
Love it 0

JEWS IN THE NEWS

JEWS IN THE NEWS Hamas and Israel are locked in a death struggle. In Gaza,…

11 03 '24
Love it 0

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW Russia’s conscience was buried on Friday, March 1,…

05 03 '24
Love it 0

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN Prime Minister Netanyahu is riding a wild steer. If…

26 02 '24
Love it 0

IT’S 1939 AGAIN!

IT’S 1939 AGAIN! During the 1930s, Germany prepared for the Second World War. America slept,…

19 02 '24
Love it 0

Will Donald Trump Fulfill Bible Prophecies?

WILL DONALD TRUMP FULFILL BIBLE PROPHECIES? Former President of the US threatens Europe and encourages…

12 02 '24
Love it 0

Constantine Rides Again

CONSTANTINE RIDES AGAIN A giant new statue of the Roman emperor has been set up…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 