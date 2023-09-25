AI IS WORKING FOR US – AND OUR ENEMIES

Artificial Intelligence Has Amazing Potential – For Good and Evil

Al (Artificial Intelligence) just made the world a tiny place with no place to hide. It has destroyed any sense of anonymity. Big Brother knows all about you and any talk of fleeing to the hills and hiding in a cave is now nonsense. There is literally no place to escape the scrutiny of Al.

Al has enormous ability to do good. Already scientists using Al have discovered at least two antibiotics for deadly viruses that had become immune to standard treatments. It also can aid scientists as they seek to understand the origin of life. More and more Origin of Life researchers are coming to the conclusion that all of nature is incredibly fine-tuned (think one part in a trillion of a trillion of a trillion of a trillion) and this fine. tuning demands a miraculous intervention and initiation. Talk of the Creator in the context of the “Big Bang” is not so crazy any more. Al just may be the final nail in the coffin called Atheism.

But Al in the hands of bad people has the capacity to do bad things, really bad things. Right now brilliant minds in Russia, China, North Korea and elsewhere are working fiendishly to create a “thinking machine” with the ability to take over the world with their agenda. Russia is aggrieved and paranoid. (Half of Russia’s young people have never heard of the 50,000,000 murders Stalin and Co. carried out.) Russia wants revenge for past insults and injustices. Al running their supersonic cruise missile program with nuclear weapons makes the book of Revelation remarkable up-to-date. (Check out Revelation 11:18.) China like Russia is determined to address past grievances (eg Opium Wars) and impose a totalitarian system upon all of us. Whoever wins the Al war wins the battle for the destiny of humanity. So let the games begin. Or so it seems.

Two and a half thousand years ago, the Hebrew prophet Daniel wrote:

“But the court will sit, and his power will be taken away and completely destroyed forever. Then the sovereignty, power and greatness of the kingdoms under the whole heaven will be handed over to the saints, the people of the Most High. His kingdom will be an everlasting kingdom, and all rulers will worship and obey him.” Dan.7:26,27.

Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jining, Kim Jong and Co. are not in charge of our destiny. Man proposes but God disposes.

You and I can sleep well tonight.

— John Carter