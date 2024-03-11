Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

Back

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

Russia’s conscience was buried on Friday, March 1, 2024. Against the wishes of the Kremlin leaders, thousands of brave Russians attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny that took place at Borisovsky Cemetery in Moscow. The Putin regime that has taken Russia back to the dark days of the Soviet Union that murdered millions of dissidents has been accused of murdering Alexei. All of Mr. Putin’s critics have either been shot, poisoned, thrown out of high-rise buildings, or killed in plane crashes. Putin has denied any responsibility for these killings. While the Russian authorities tried to intimidate the family and friends of Alexei, thousands of Russians attended, and many shouted words of defiance:

“Russia will be free!”

Ambassadors from America, Great Britain, and Germany came to the cemetery, and their presence served as a temporary shield against Russian police brutality. But it is expected that there will be mass arrests during the next few days. One man was heard to say, “Alexei was not afraid, and neither are we.” History records that Russia has produced the very best and the very worst people. Alexei was one of the best, and we salute this brave martyr.

— John Carter

Related Stories

05 03 '24
Love it 0

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN Prime Minister Netanyahu is riding a wild steer. If…

26 02 '24
Love it 0

IT’S 1939 AGAIN!

IT’S 1939 AGAIN! During the 1930s, Germany prepared for the Second World War. America slept,…

19 02 '24
Love it 0

Will Donald Trump Fulfill Bible Prophecies?

WILL DONALD TRUMP FULFILL BIBLE PROPHECIES? Former President of the US threatens Europe and encourages…

12 02 '24
Love it 0

Constantine Rides Again

CONSTANTINE RIDES AGAIN A giant new statue of the Roman emperor has been set up…

30 01 '24
Love it 0

Hamas and the Rapture

HAMAS AND THE RAPTURE Prime Minister Netanyahu has the enthusiastic support of America’s Evangelicals lead…

22 01 '24
Love it 0

Climate change down under

CLIMATE CHANGE DOWN UNDER WILL AL GORE LEND A HELPING HAND? Of course we mean…

15 01 '24
Love it 0

DEFYING THE ODDS

Defying the Odds America Still Number One The American economy is still surging ahead in…

09 01 '24
Love it 0

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA

TERROR TUNNELS BENEATH GAZA Will Hamas be Eradicated by the IDF? Hundreds of miles of…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 