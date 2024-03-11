THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

Russia’s conscience was buried on Friday, March 1, 2024. Against the wishes of the Kremlin leaders, thousands of brave Russians attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny that took place at Borisovsky Cemetery in Moscow. The Putin regime that has taken Russia back to the dark days of the Soviet Union that murdered millions of dissidents has been accused of murdering Alexei. All of Mr. Putin’s critics have either been shot, poisoned, thrown out of high-rise buildings, or killed in plane crashes. Putin has denied any responsibility for these killings. While the Russian authorities tried to intimidate the family and friends of Alexei, thousands of Russians attended, and many shouted words of defiance:

“Russia will be free!”

Ambassadors from America, Great Britain, and Germany came to the cemetery, and their presence served as a temporary shield against Russian police brutality. But it is expected that there will be mass arrests during the next few days. One man was heard to say, “Alexei was not afraid, and neither are we.” History records that Russia has produced the very best and the very worst people. Alexei was one of the best, and we salute this brave martyr.

— John Carter