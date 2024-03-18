Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

JEWS IN THE NEWS

Back

JEWS IN THE NEWS

JEWS IN THE NEWS

Hamas and Israel are locked in a death struggle. In Gaza, 100,000 souls have been killed or injured. Many hundreds of thousands are homeless and in danger of starvation. The bombs that continue to fall from planes made in America are also made in America. President Biden is on the horns of a dilemma. He is committed to protecting the Jewish state from Islamic terrorists but believes Israel’s response to the murders of 1,300 Jews is disproportionate. He is conscious that many Jews (especially young ones) and Muslims in America have found a common cause: the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza is a gross violation of the laws of warfare. He is also aware that PM Netanyahu is a soiled politician who is determined to lead the Jewish state, if for no other reason than staying out of prison.

Cries of racism tend to confuse the issue, and charges of antisemitism are sometimes a cloak to cover sin. Let it be plainly said: ANTISEMITISM IS AN OLD EVIL that can never be justified. So also is the killing of innocent civilians. Look at Gaza. A temporary cease-fire will solve nothing. Only God’s grace can change hearts, and the policy of “bombing the hell out of them” is shortsighted and counterproductive. Every bomb that strikes Gaza and kills innocent men, women, and children is producing more terrorists. Terror produces terror. Does anyone in Israel and Gaza remember the Jewish baby that King Herod tried to murder? The Hebrew Old Testament calls him the Prince of Peace, and there will be no peace in Israel without him.

— John Carter

Related Stories
11 03 '24
Love it 0

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW

THOUSANDS ATTEND ALEXEI NAVALNY’S FUNERAL IN MOSCOW Russia’s conscience was buried on Friday, March 1,…

05 03 '24
Love it 0

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN

ISRAEL TAKES A HARD RIGHT TURN Prime Minister Netanyahu is riding a wild steer. If…

26 02 '24
Love it 0

IT’S 1939 AGAIN!

IT’S 1939 AGAIN! During the 1930s, Germany prepared for the Second World War. America slept,…

19 02 '24
Love it 0

Will Donald Trump Fulfill Bible Prophecies?

WILL DONALD TRUMP FULFILL BIBLE PROPHECIES? Former President of the US threatens Europe and encourages…

12 02 '24
Love it 0

Constantine Rides Again

CONSTANTINE RIDES AGAIN A giant new statue of the Roman emperor has been set up…

30 01 '24
Love it 0

Hamas and the Rapture

HAMAS AND THE RAPTURE Prime Minister Netanyahu has the enthusiastic support of America’s Evangelicals lead…

22 01 '24
Love it 0

Climate change down under

CLIMATE CHANGE DOWN UNDER WILL AL GORE LEND A HELPING HAND? Of course we mean…

15 01 '24
Love it 0

DEFYING THE ODDS

Defying the Odds America Still Number One The American economy is still surging ahead in…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 