TAYLOR SWIFT PERSON OF THE YEAR

Why Entertainers are so Important

Taylor Swift is the highest paid entertainer. She is a 33-year-old female. The venerable Time magazine has proclaimed her PERSON OF THE YEAR. Other notables that made the year end cover are Hitler, Stalin, and Khrushchev, though their reigns were thankfully short lived. You don’t have to be a good person to be Person of the Year, just an influential one which Taylor Swift certainly is.

Ms. Swift now joins the immortals like Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., Queen Elizabeth II, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Getting on the cover of Time, especially as Person of the Year, is high praise indeed. The crusty editors of Time obviously think Taylor Swift is a tour de force because this lady is making a powerful impact upon the lives of millions.

She is the supreme entertainer who transports her audience from the dreary ho-hum boring existence of everyday life and gives them rest and relief from reality. When you are empty inside, a shot of utopia wrapped up in sex and music is a welcome relief. At least that is what the editors of Time magazine think.

— John Carter