PRESIDENT STUMBLES, DETERMINES TO CARRY ON

Friends and foes alike admitted that President Biden had a bad night in his debate with Donald Trump. The president later admitted that he had a bad cold compounded by a trip around the world. Others were not so charitable in their assessment, pointing out that Biden seemed to display the signs of Parkinson’s or early Dementia. Mrs. Biden was forthright in her defense of her husband and declared that Joe was in it to win it. Most of his supporters were not so sure. A slump of six percentage points in his approval ratings was not reassuring.

The possibility, or probability, of a Trump victory is now apparent to friends and foes alike. NATO members see the collapse of the Western alliance as America under a Trump presidency turns inward and follows the “America First” policy. These are dangerous days as the Republican Party of the Christian Right embraces a man who is a convicted felon who has shown more than a partiality to a dictatorial mode of government.

The times of 2 Thessalonians 2 that describe the rejection of truth and the coming of the “Great Liar” may have arrived. Add to that scenario the prophecy of Revelation 13, where we have a great deception led by religious people who, like the Pharisees of old, are ready to do whatever it takes. Now is the time for good people everywhere to stand up, speak up, look up, and remain true to the principles of truth and goodness enshrined in the Holy Bible and the US Constitution.

So help us, God.

— John Carter