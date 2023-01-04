Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

NEW YEAR NEW HOPE NEW LIFE NEW START

December 2022 The Carter Report Newsleter - Page 1
01 12 '22
Is Christmas Relevant? Is Jesus Relevant?

“It’s been for many a horrible year. But here are twelve reasons to be thankful…”…

Doomsday Clock
02 11 '22
Is Australia Persecuting Christians?

Is Australia persecuting Christians? Our Ukraine media center opens – Will it survive? For text…

03 10 '22
ROYAL EDITION: Staying the Course

Why the world loved Queen Elizabeth II Click here to download full PDF version of…

06 09 '22
Are we war weary and bored with Ukraine?

Are we crazy to build in Ukraine? Click here to download full PDF version of…

28 07 '22
A Sinner’s Letter

Click here to download full PDF version of our Newsletter For text only version of…

July 2022 The Carter Report Newsletter-Page1
06 07 '22
NOTHING TO FEAR FOR THE FUTURE EXCEPT WE FORGET HOW THE LORD HAS LED US IN THE PAST

Click here to download full PDF version of our Newsletter For text only version of…

01 06 '22
Help and Hope for Ukraine

Mending broken people with Christ. Click here to download full PDF version of our Newsletter…

30 04 '22
UKRAINE UPDATE: News from the Front Lines

We share with you the following two letters, one from Maksym Krupskyi, the leader of…

