NEVER ENDING VENGEANCE = NEVER ENDING DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

Somewhere in the Middle East is the inscription, “WE NEVER FORGIVE AND WE NEVER FORGET.” Netanyahu’s Right Wing Religious cabinet and terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah have one thing in common: they never forgive and they never forget. “You hit me, and I will hit you harder.”

Already more than FORTY THOUSAND PALESTINIAN CITIZENS have been killed by Israeli bombs. Most of the victims are women and children. This is in response to the horrible massacre of almost 1200 Israeli citizens twelve months ago by Hamas terrorists. Nothing can justify that senseless and barbaric attack upon Jews who were peacefully attending a concert or quietly going about their evening activities. It was murder and mayhem. One can understand the altogether human reaction to seek vengeance.

Now Netanyahu and his cabinet are going after Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to rocket attacks. As the IDF does so, they are killing hundreds of civilians. But does anyone think that the violent deaths of more than 40,000 innocent civilians will bring peace to Israel? It will never happen. Netanyahu believes that Jesus was an impostor, and it is unlikely that he will be persuaded by the words of the Greatest Jew who told us to love and forgive our enemies. Netanyahu believes in vengeance and payback a hundred times over. He is too entrenched in the idea of an EYE FOR AN EYE and A TOOTH FOR A TOOTH, but multiplied 100 times, to understand that forgiveness and reconciliation are the only lasting solution. Here is a prediction: THERE WILL NEVER BE PEACE IN ISRAEL WHILE JESUS IS REJECTED AS LORD, SAVIOR, AND PRINCE OF PEACE. How much blood must be shed on both sides? How many women and children must die?

— John Carter