IRAN, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, LEBANON MOVE CLOSER TO OUTRIGHT WAR

Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and Iran’s attacks upon Israel have moved the world closer to a Third World War. What do the prophecies of the Bible say?

Jesus in Luke 21 predicted that Jerusalem would be a ticking time bomb until the end of the world. The crucifixion of the Jewish Messiah changed everything, including the status of the Jewish nation. The GREATEST JEW said just before His betrayal by the Jewish hierarchy that the “Holy City” would be “trodden down by the Gentiles” until the end of time. He even said that “great distress” would consume the whole land of Israel as well as the capital city. This prophecy was partially fulfilled in 70 AD when Roman general Titus ravaged and destroyed Jerusalem. But the clock continues to tick. Daniel, the Jewish prophet in Babylon, predicted that wars in and around Jerusalem would continue “until the end.” Actions have consequences.

HAMAS and HEZBOLLAH have lit the terrorist fuse. Netanyahu, the leader of a Jewish cabinet of extreme Jewish religious nationalists, has responded with overwhelming force with little concern for innocent civilians. Tens of thousands of Gazans have been slaughtered by Israeli bombs made in America. Iran is now entering the battle with hundreds of missiles. America, the would-be peacemaker, is unheeded by both sides in the bloody conflict. God will have His way in the whirlwind. The hands of the Atomic Clock are trembling.

— John Carter