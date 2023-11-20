Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES SUPPORT

Netanyahu encourages support
from American Evangelicals

The Prime Minister of Israel is supported by the American Religious Right who see Netanyahu as fulfilling Bible prophecies. They believe that the State of Israel is God’s chosen nation that has a divine right to the land that was formerly called Palestine. President Trump moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and received accolades from Netanyahu who likened Trump to Cyrus who liberated the Jews from Babylon.

The Right Wing of American politics is supported by the Right Wing of American religion that is oblivious to the the fact that the crucifixion of the Jewish Messiah Jesus by the Jewish hierarchy had consequences. Matthew 21:43 and other Biblical passages make it plain that the Jewish nation lost their privileged status when they rejected and murdered the Son of God. The kingdom passed to believers of all nationalities who accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior, including believing Jews. Thus the New Israel is made up of Jews and Gentiles. See Romans 9:6-8 NKJV:

“But it is not that the word of God has taken no effect. For they are not all Israel who are of Israel, nor are they all children because they are the seed of Abraham; but, ‘In Isaac your seed shall be called.’ That is, those who are the children of the flesh, these are not the children of God; but the children of the promise are counted as the seed.”

Israel has a right to exist but not on the basis of spiritual privilege. Palestine also has the right to exist. America’s Religious Right continues to inflame the situation by the propagation of bad religious ideas.

— John Carter

