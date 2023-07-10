Eulogy for an American Communist

Victor Cadvek was born to American Communist Parents.
Victor Cadvek was born to American Communist Parents.
Happy days in Ukraine. Click here to download the PDF version for May – June…
Susan Piraino talks to Pastor Carter about rumors of his retirement. Click here to download…
Our Pedro, Ada, Elisa Survive 19 days of hell Click here to download the PDF…
New Year, New Hope, New Life, New Start Click image above to enlarge text. Click…
“It’s been for many a horrible year. But here are twelve reasons to be thankful…”…
Is Australia persecuting Christians? Our Ukraine media center opens – Will it survive? For text…
Why the world loved Queen Elizabeth II Click here to download full PDF version of…
Are we crazy to build in Ukraine? Click here to download full PDF version of…