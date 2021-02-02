Better Times Ahead

Jesus said: “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” John 14:1-3
Related Stories
20
01 '21
Today I received news of the passing of another old friend. As you get older,…
01
04 '20
Dear Friend, WE WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS. Millions, even billions around the world are…
01
03 '20
March 2020 OFFICIAL CARTER REPORT NEWS RELEASE. URGENT… URGENT. READ NOW! CORONAVIRUS GOVERNMENT STOPS ALL…
02
12 '19
Dear friend of mine, When the President visits a foreign country, he is greeted by…
30
10 '19
November 2019 “Today I have been following a man around Manila. I am carrying my…
30
09 '19
Q: Why Manila? A: We chose Manila because Manila chose us. Q: How did…
03
09 '19
Editorial by John Carter September 2019 The American nation stands imperiled. Violence seems to be…
31
07 '19
Dear Fellow Pilgrim, Blessings to you. Here is an update on the great Manila…
20 01 '21
Today I received news of the passing of another old friend. As you get older,…
01 04 '20
Dear Friend, WE WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS. Millions, even billions around the world are…
01 03 '20
March 2020 OFFICIAL CARTER REPORT NEWS RELEASE. URGENT… URGENT. READ NOW! CORONAVIRUS GOVERNMENT STOPS ALL…
02 12 '19
Dear friend of mine, When the President visits a foreign country, he is greeted by…
30 10 '19
November 2019 “Today I have been following a man around Manila. I am carrying my…
30 09 '19
Q: Why Manila? A: We chose Manila because Manila chose us. Q: How did…
03 09 '19
Editorial by John Carter September 2019 The American nation stands imperiled. Violence seems to be…
31 07 '19
Dear Fellow Pilgrim, Blessings to you. Here is an update on the great Manila…