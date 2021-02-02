Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

Better Times Ahead

Back

Better Times Ahead

Preaching

Jesus said: “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” John 14:1-3

PreachingPreachingHopePage 3

Related Stories

20 01 '21
Love it 0

Beyond The Elections

Today I received news of the passing of another old friend. As you get older,…

01 04 '20
Love it 0

Preaching During Perilous Times

Dear Friend, WE WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS. Millions, even billions around the world are…

01 03 '20
Love it 0

Official Carter Report News Release

March 2020 OFFICIAL CARTER REPORT NEWS RELEASE.  URGENT… URGENT.  READ NOW! CORONAVIRUS GOVERNMENT STOPS ALL…

Carter Report December 2019 Front Page
02 12 '19
Love it 1

In the midst of the craziness… You can have Unspeakable JOY!

Dear friend of mine, When the President visits a foreign country, he is greeted by…

Carter Report November 2019 Front Page
30 10 '19
Love it 1

Hitman with a Knife WHAT STOPPED HIM?

November 2019 “Today I have been following a man around Manila. I am carrying my…

Carter Report October 2019 Front Page
30 09 '19
Love it 0

Pastor John Carter Answers Questions…

  Q: Why Manila? A: We chose Manila because Manila chose us. Q: How did…

Carter Report September 2019 Front Page
03 09 '19
Love it 0

The Real Solution to the Killings

Editorial by John Carter September 2019 The American nation stands imperiled. Violence seems to be…

Carter Report August 2019 Front Page
31 07 '19
Love it 0

BATTLE CRY A CALL TO ARMS

  Dear Fellow Pilgrim, Blessings to you. Here is an update on the great Manila…

© 2021 THE CATER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 