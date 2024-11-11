YOU HIT ME, I HIT YOU; HURT US, WE HURT YOU

says NETANYAHU

The Prime Minister of the Jewish state of Israel reiterated Israel’s policy of “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth” to a group of Israelis over the weekend. As an Orthodox Jew, Netanyahu was expressing the teaching of Moses in Exodus 21:23 and other Old Testament passages. Orthodox Jewish teaching plainly teaches the right of the State as well as the individual to seek revenge. This teaching is enshrined in the policies of the Jewish state to punish her foes, whether they be in Palestine, Lebanon, Gaza, or Iran.

Christians who read the teachings of the Jewish Messiah Jesus are confronted with ideas that are the opposite of Netanyahu’s policies. Jesus said, “You have heard it was said, ‘Eye for eye, tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, Do not resist an evil person. If someone strikes you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38,39. This statement is part of the famous Sermon on the Mount, where Jesus commanded us to LOVE OUR ENEMIES and do good to those that hate us. Jesus preached these “hard to do” ideas to people who were suffering under Roman occupation, an onerous condition similar to the plight of the Palestinians today under Israeli occupation.

Conventional wisdom declares the utter absurdity of the teachings of the Jewish Jesus. “HIT ME, I HIT YOU. HURT US, WE HURT YOU,” does seem a lot more sensible. But pause for a moment and ask, “Who was this man Jesus?” The Bible says He was GOD in a human body. Perhaps it is time to believe that what He said was true and the only way to lasting peace. Ponder the question, “WHERE HAS ALL THE HATING AND REVENGING GOT THE HUMAN RACE? WHERE HAS IT GOT PUTIN AND NETANYAHU AND ALL THE OTHERS? WHERE HAS IT GOT US?” Loving your neighbors is tough medicine, but it is a pill that heals. The alternative is hell on earth. Look around. It’s time to try Jesus, the Jew whom Netanyahu says is an impostor, but the One called in Isaiah 9:6: “WONDERFUL COUNSELOR, MIGHTY GOD, EVERLASTING FATHER, PRINCE OF PEACE.”

— John Carter