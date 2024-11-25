Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

USA FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Back

USA FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP APPOINTS NEW LEADERS

PRESIDENT PUTIN THREATENS NUCLEAR RETALIATION

The world is facing an uncertain future as both America and Russia have moved into uncharted territory. Putin continues his dangerous march into totalitarianism with threats of nuclear warfare, while America has chosen a new and untried path forward.

While it is unwise to speculate, readers of the Bible will grasp the enormity of the situation. These are the times of the Apocalypse. While American Christians expect to be raptured home to Glory, others recognize that the “Great Time of Trouble” may actually be precipitated by false Christian leaders. These are the times of Revelation 13. It is time to seek the Lord.

— John Carter

Related Stories

18 11 '24
Love it 0

THE CHRISTIAN AND THE STATE THE IDEA OF A CHRISTIAN NATION

It’s not new—this idea of a Christian nation. Christian zealots have long prayed that the…

11 11 '24
Love it 0

YOU HIT ME, I HIT YOU; HURT US, WE HURT YOU

says NETANYAHU The Prime Minister of the Jewish state of Israel reiterated Israel’s policy of…

04 11 '24
Love it 0

AMERICA DECIDES

THE WORLD WATCHES Seventh-day Adventists teach that America will eventually become a THEOCRACY. Basing their…

28 10 '24
Love it 0

THE WORLD HOLDS ITS BREATH

—WILL IT BE DONALD OR KAMALA? When America catches a cold, the world gets pneumonia….

21 10 '24
Love it 0

CHRISTIANS IN PALESTINE FACE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

ANTISEMITISM IS WRONG While there are few Christians in Israel, around 50,000 inhabitants of the…

14 10 '24
Love it 0

NEVER ENDING VENGEANCE = NEVER ENDING DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

Somewhere in the Middle East is the inscription, “WE NEVER FORGIVE AND WE NEVER FORGET.”…

07 10 '24
Love it 0

IRAN, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, LEBANON MOVE CLOSER TO OUTRIGHT WAR

Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and Iran’s attacks upon Israel have moved the world closer to…

30 09 '24
Love it 0

JIMMY CARTER TURNS 100

James Carter from Plains, Georgia, is the thirty-ninth former president of the United States. On…

© 2021 THE CARTER REPORT, INC.

Follow us:                 