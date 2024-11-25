USA FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE

PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP APPOINTS NEW LEADERS

PRESIDENT PUTIN THREATENS NUCLEAR RETALIATION

The world is facing an uncertain future as both America and Russia have moved into uncharted territory. Putin continues his dangerous march into totalitarianism with threats of nuclear warfare, while America has chosen a new and untried path forward.

While it is unwise to speculate, readers of the Bible will grasp the enormity of the situation. These are the times of the Apocalypse. While American Christians expect to be raptured home to Glory, others recognize that the “Great Time of Trouble” may actually be precipitated by false Christian leaders. These are the times of Revelation 13. It is time to seek the Lord.

— John Carter