UKRAINE MAKES SUPER WEAPONS

ESCALATION THREATENS WORLD SECURITY

Back in the Nineteenth Century, Charles Darwin and friends launched the theory of inevitable progress. Macro-evolution guaranteed that the human race would progressively get better and better. Theologians jumped on the bandwagon and proclaimed human perfectibility. They predicted that a world purged of sin would greet a triumphant Christ. It all sounded so exciting, except it was all balderdash.

Two world wars and a score of minor wars have punctured man’s colossal ego. World annihilation is now a possibility. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists shows the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. Ukraine’s very recent decision to manufacture her own super weapons that are free of American restrictions and use super drones and missiles to attack Russian targets deep inside the Motherland has just moved the clock hands a bit closer. It is a brave but dangerous move on the part of Zelenskyy and his generals.

Bible prophecies are being fulfilled. Try Luke 21, Matthew 24, and the last verses of Revelation 11. The inspired scenario is a wake-up call. The words of Jesus are a note of security and sanity in a world that has gone mad. The Lord said, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me.  In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” John 14:1-3 NKJV.

— John Carter

