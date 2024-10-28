Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

THE WORLD HOLDS ITS BREATH

WILL IT BE DONALD OR KAMALA?

When America catches a cold, the world gets pneumonia. All eyes are now on America. The outcome of this election may decide the fate of billions. From Zelenskyy to Putin, from Britain to Bahrain, the world is nervously holding its collective breath.

Three American singers—Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, and Wintley Phipps—sing a song that just may have a message for the exhausted candidates—and the rest of us mere mortals who often feel we are just inconsequential tiny cogs in an infernal machine that has a mind of its own.

The song is called “The Kings of the Earth.” The message is, whatever the Kings, Presidents, and Prime Ministers may do, God who sits in the Heavens will have the final say. The kings of the Earth may huff and puff, but God will be the One who ultimately shapes history according to His Divine plan. So it is time to take a deep breath, relax, love our neighbors, trust God, and believe that our anxieties are a waste of time and energy. Someone is far bigger than all of us, including Donald and Kamala.

— John Carter

