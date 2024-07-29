PRESIDENT BIDEN PASSES BATON TO VP HARRIS

WHAT SHOULD CHRISTIANS DO?

President Biden, sick with Covid, has heeded leaders of his own party and asked Kamala Harris to enter the race for the presidency against Donald Trump. Former President Trump is now the oldest contender for the Presidency in the history of the Republic.

The coming contest promises to be a bloody battle. Trump is supported by evangelicals and so-called conservatives. Harris is supported by liberals and so-called cultural progressives. Some commentators have predicted the possibility of civil war, especially if Trump is defeated.

Now is the time for professing Christians to practice the teachings of Jesus, who told us to love our enemies. It is apparent that most Republicans and Democrats have never read the Bible, and more hate speech is expected from both sides. Genuine Christians in America—and there are many—now have the opportunity to let their Gospel light shine.

The Christianity of Christ seems to be in decline, but the darkest hour is just before the sun rises. Bible prophecy teaches the triumph of the Gospel, and that hour is approaching. Politics are not that important.

— John Carter