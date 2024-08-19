PUTIN INFURIATED BY UKRAINIAN INVASION

Ukrainian soldiers have captured a number of villages on Russian territory. This bold incursion on the sacred soil of Mother Russia has provoked the wrath of President Putin, who has sworn to defend his homeland even with nuclear weapons. President Zelenskyy has vowed to fight on until the last Russian soldier is expelled from Ukraine. He considers he is giving Putin a taste of his own medicine, tit-for-tat.

Jesus two thousand years taught the multitude in Palestine that hate begets hate and that the way to peace is through love and forgiveness. His teachings were as revolutionary and contentious then as they are now. He preached to an oppressed people who resented the presence of the Romans, who treated the Jews with arrogant contempt.

During the last 2000 years, the world has struggled with the hard-to-swallow teachings of Christ the Lord. Some have surrendered to His Lordship and obeyed. They have found personal peace and contentment in love and forgiveness. The vast majority, however, has rejected the quiet revolution Jesus inaugurated and plunged headlong into the never-ending struggle for the survival of the fittest. They are always fighting, hating, defending, resenting, revenging, and giving tit-for-tat. Mr. Putin belongs to that unhappy crowd. He is not alone.

It would be good if we remembered what Jesus taught. It will take real courage.

— John Carter