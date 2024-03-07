Open/Close Menu The Carter Report
   

CONTENDING FOR THE ORIGINAL TRUTH OF THE GOSPEL

02 02 '24
Will America Keep the Faith? Part 2 of 2

Click here to Download Contending Series Part 6 February 2024 in PDF Version

05 01 '24
Will America Become a Theocracy? Part 1 of 2

Click here to Download Contending Series Part 5 January 2024 in PDF Version

08 12 '23
An American Communist Comes In Out Of The Cold

Click here to Download Contending Series Part 4 December 2023 in PDF Version

01 11 '23
THE JEWS IN THE NEWS – Israel in the Bible by John Carter

Click here to Download Contending for the Word of God article #2 in PDF Version

03 10 '23
Contending for the WORD OF GOD

Click here to Download Contending for the Word of God article #2 in PDF Version

01 09 '23
Contending for the FAITH

Click Here to download Contending for the Faith article web in PDF format

