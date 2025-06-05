FOR A KINDER, GENTLER WORLD

Related Stories
17
03 '25
Not all Christians believe God’s kingdom is advanced through political activity. Remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the…
10
03 '25
The American prophet and patriot Ellen White, who wrote during the nineteenth and early part…
06
01 '25
Somewhere in the Middle East, some zealots have recorded the essence of their religion: “WE…
30
12 '24
NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE It was Christmas 1939. The outlook was black with foreboding. Great Britain…
23
12 '24
DOES IT MATTER? Most of us were brought up on Christmas trees and gifts to…
16
12 '24
THEIR GOAL: A NEW AMERICA WITH RELIGION Pete Hegseth has been nominated by President Elect…
09
12 '24
Many Christians think we are the Last Generation. Muslims believe we are entering the Last…
02
12 '24
A PROPHETIC INSIGHT: Wars in and around Jerusalem will intensify. See Dan. 9:26; Lk. 21:24….
17 03 '25
Not all Christians believe God’s kingdom is advanced through political activity. Remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the…
10 03 '25
The American prophet and patriot Ellen White, who wrote during the nineteenth and early part…
06 01 '25
Somewhere in the Middle East, some zealots have recorded the essence of their religion: “WE…
30 12 '24
NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE It was Christmas 1939. The outlook was black with foreboding. Great Britain…
23 12 '24
DOES IT MATTER? Most of us were brought up on Christmas trees and gifts to…
16 12 '24
THEIR GOAL: A NEW AMERICA WITH RELIGION Pete Hegseth has been nominated by President Elect…
09 12 '24
Many Christians think we are the Last Generation. Muslims believe we are entering the Last…
02 12 '24
A PROPHETIC INSIGHT: Wars in and around Jerusalem will intensify. See Dan. 9:26; Lk. 21:24….