FOR A KINDER, GENTLER WORLD

17 03 '25
WHY ARE CHRISTIANS SO INVOLVED IN POLITICS?

Not all Christians believe God’s kingdom is advanced through political activity. Remember Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the…

10 03 '25
TRUMP AND COMPANY UPEND THE WORLD ORDER

The American prophet and patriot Ellen White, who wrote during the nineteenth and early part…

06 01 '25
WE NEVER FORGIVE AND WE NEVER FORGET

Somewhere in the Middle East, some  zealots have recorded the essence of their religion: “WE…

30 12 '24
THE KING’S SPEECH

NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE It was Christmas 1939. The outlook was black with foreboding. Great Britain…

23 12 '24
JESUS WAS NOT BORN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

DOES IT MATTER? Most of us were brought up on Christmas trees and gifts to…

16 12 '24
CATHOLICS AND PROTESTANTS UNITE IN AMERICA

THEIR GOAL: A NEW AMERICA WITH RELIGION Pete Hegseth has been nominated by President Elect…

09 12 '24
BILLIONS THINK THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS

Many Christians think we are the Last Generation. Muslims believe we are entering the Last…

02 12 '24
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT?

A PROPHETIC INSIGHT: Wars in and around Jerusalem will intensify. See Dan. 9:26; Lk. 21:24….

